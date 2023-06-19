Panchayat Poll: West Bengal BJP president meets Governor CV Ananda Bose

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 19 : West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dr Sukanta Majumdar along with 30 BJP candidates from South 24 Parganas met Governor CV Ananda Bose over recent incidents of violence during the filing of nominations for July 8 panchayat polls in the state.

The final day of filing nominations on June 15 witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

"Our candidates are being threatened by TMC to withdraw their nominations for panchayat polls. All the candidates who are here with me will give their written complaints to the Governor," Majumdar told ANI.

Earlier on June 16, West Bengal BJP president also wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting immediate intervention in the security situation for the upcoming Panchayat elections in West Bengal.

In an effort to maintain order, heavy security deployment has been made in the South 24 Parganas district.

Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly the Bhangar block, where clashes took place between supporters of the ruling TMC and Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) over the past two days.

The two sets of supporters were seen on the roads, wielding sticks, as the police struggled to maintain law and order.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress, which is being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor