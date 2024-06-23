Pandit Laxmikant Dixit, Chief Priest Who Led Pran Pratishtha Ceremony At Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Passes Away At 86

Pandit Laxmikant Mathuranath Dixit, a well-known Vedic scholar from Varanasi, known for his profound dedication to Hinduism, Sanskrit, and Indian culture, passed away at the age of 86. He was the one who lead the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, where he headed a team of 121 scholars from various branches of the Vedas.

Descended from the renowned Kashi scholar Gaga Bhatt of the 17th century, who oversaw the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Pandit Laxmikant Dixit continued a rich legacy of spiritual and scholarly contributions. on his death Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt condolences, recognizing Pandit Dixit as a distinguished figure in Kashi's scholarly tradition. Modi remembered their interactions during the inauguration ceremonies of Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the Ram Temple, highlighting Pandit Dixit's irreplaceable role in society.

देश के मूर्धन्य विद्वान और साङ्गवेद विद्यालय के यजुर्वेदाध्यापक लक्ष्मीकान्त दीक्षित जी के निधन का दुःखद समाचार मिला। दीक्षित जी काशी की विद्वत् परंपरा के यशपुरुष थे। काशी विश्वनाथ धाम और राम मंदिर के लोकार्पण पर्व पर मुझे उनका सान्निध्य मिला। उनका निधन समाज के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also mourned the loss, describing Pandit Dixit as "Vedamurti" and a scholarly expert of Kashi. He said, "The passing of Vedamurti, Acharya Shri Lakshmikant Dixit Ji, the erudite scholar of Kashi and the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi consecration, is an irreplaceable loss to the spiritual and literary world."