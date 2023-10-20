Panel to examine historical facts in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 20 The Haryana government has set up a seven-member committee to examine the historical facts about Samrat Mihir Bhoj with the aim of averting the proliferation of disinformation.

An order to this effect was issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal here on Friday.

The order states that the Divisional Commissioner, Karnal, will be chairman of the committee, while Inspector General of Police, Karnal Range will be its vice chairman and the Deputy Commissioner of Kaithal will be its Member Secretary.

The Superintendent of Police of Kaithal, two professors of history from Panjab University, Chandigarh namely Rajeev Lochan and Priyatosh Sharma and two advocates of both parties Gurjar and Kshatriya as representative of both communities will be its members.

The committee will submit its report within a four weeks.

