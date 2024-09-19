Panic in Bengaluru: Leopard Spotted in Electronics City as Two Big Cats Kill 32 Sheep

The sighting of a leopard in the wee hours of Tuesday at Electronics City on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru created mayhem and panic among residents of the vicinity. The big cat was seen crossing Hosur Road near the Electronics City toll plaza and moving towards the Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) ground.V. Ganesh Assistant Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru South said the leopard was seen around 3 am crossing over the highway towards the NTTF premises. Later, it was not seen during the entire day, however, as on high alert, the Leopard Task Force was deployed for combing operations.

He said that we had information about the presence of a leopard in the Jigani area for the last 10 days and it may have come from the Bannerghatta National Park side. The same leopard is suspected and it may have entered from the Electronics City side. All the CCTV footage has been checked but there was no traces of the animal. A senior official from NTTF said that earlier in 2023 also a leopard was spotted in Singasandra limits near the Kudlu gate of the AECS layout. It died of bullet injuries after forest officials fired at it. Also, in another incident, two leopards attacked Madhugiri Taluk of Tumaluru district and killed 32 sheep on Tuesday. When forest officials visited, villagers demanded compensation for the loss.