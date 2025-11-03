'Pappu, Tappu, Appu': Yogi Adityanath targets INDIA bloc leaders in Bihar rally

Patna, Nov 3 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday launched a sharp attack on the INDIA bloc and took a sarcastic jibe at three top leaders of the alliance, referring to them as “Pappu, Tappu and Appu”.

Addressing an election rally in the Kewati Assembly constituency of Darbhanga as part of the campaign for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the UP Chief Minister targeted the Congress, RJD and SP.

Drawing a comparison with Mahatma Gandhi’s three symbolic monkeys, CM Yogi said, “Mahatma Gandhi had three monkeys -- one who does not speak lies, one who does not listen to wrong words, and one who does not see wrong things. Similarly, three monkeys have joined the INDI alliance -- Pappu, Tappu and Appu. Pappu cannot speak the truth, Tappu cannot see the truth, and Appu cannot hear the truth.”

He also accused the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of making statements against the country during his foreign visits.

Targeting the RJD, CM Yogi said Bihar was plagued by massacres and anarchy during the Lalu rule.

“During the RJD government, 70 massacres happened between 1990 - 2005. The Naxalite activity was at its peak. They created caste-based organisations in Bihar, pitting one caste against another,” CM Yogi said.

He also repeated his line "Batoge to Katoge and Ek Rahoge Safe Rahoge" during the rally.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that only an NDA government can ensure the rapid development of the state.

He said the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the ongoing construction of Goddess Janki’s temple in Sitamarhi are examples of cultural projects being completed under the NDA.

He further said that the proposed Ram–Janki Corridor connecting Ayodhya and Sitamarhi is being developed on a war footing.

Claiming that travel time between Lucknow and Darbhanga has drastically reduced due to infrastructure improvements, CM Yogi said, “Earlier it used to take 16 hours; now it takes just 45 minutes. This is the power of a double-engine government.”

Yogi also claimed that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, law and order in Bihar has improved and the state has seen peace in recent years.

He said Narendra Modi has honoured Mithila’s identity by establishing the Makhana Board.

Attacking the opposition, CM Yogi alleged that during the RJD-Congress era, rations meant for the poor were siphoned off.

He also said Article 370 was abrogated under the Modi government, and now anyone, including people from Bihar, can go and settle in Jammu and Kashmir normally.

--IANS

