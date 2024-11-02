Pappu Yadav Death Threat: Delhi Man Arrested For Threatening Purnea MP, Has No Link With Any Gang

The Bihar Police on Saturday, November 2, arrested a man allegedly issuing a death threat to Purnea Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav. According to the police, the arrested accused identified as Mahesh Pandey detained form Delhi.

“Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was receiving death threats over WhatsApp and other mediums. As per the information received, we launched an investigation. A person named Mukesh Pandey, a resident of Delhi, has been arrested and his mobile phone has been seized,” said Kartikeya Sharma, Superintendent of Police Purnea.

Also Read | ‘No longer want security’: Pappu Yadav to govt.

Police said Pandey confessed to the crime and said he was not linked to any criminal gangs. On October 28, the Purnea MP claimed that he received a death threat over the phone after his threat to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail.

The motive behind issuing the death threat to Pappu Yadav was under investigation, Kartikeya Sharma said. The police also seized the mobile phone and the SIM card that was allegedly used by Pandey for issuing the death threat to Purnea MP.