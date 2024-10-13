Pappu Yadav Injured During Dussehra Celebrations In Bihar After Rocket Misfires; Video Goes Viral

During a Dussehra celebration in Purnia, Bihar, Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav sustained an eye injury on Saturday. While igniting a 55-foot Ravana effigy at the mela ground, sparks from a rocket caused the injury. He quickly departed the scene with his security team.

Following the incident, Yadav assured that he was okay, stating, "I’m fine; it was just God's grace. We must remain vigilant and prioritize safety to prevent such occurrences." Dussehra was celebrated across the country on Saturday with revellers coming out in large numbers to witness the burning of Ravana effigies, marking a spectacular culmination of 10-day of festivities filled with rituals, songs, dance and processions. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the festivities at the Red Fort Parade Ground.