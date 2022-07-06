Parents beat their 4-year-girl to death, because of her poor performance in studies

New Delhi: Parents want their children to have a bright future. Often children are stubborn, do not listen or do not study. So parents punish. But the same punishment is meted out to a girl's life. Same the parents were shocked as their child was not studying and beat the their 4-year-old girl to death. The incident took place in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Police have arrested the girl's parents in this case.

According to police, Uttam Maiti and his wife Anjana Maiti tied the girl to a rope and beat her. She was pronounced dead at the scene. They both work as laborers. They have another daughter and she lives with her uncle.

As the girl's condition deteriorated, they decided to take her to a nearby hospital but she died on the way. The two then reached Salgazuri station. There they boarded a train and got off at Galudih station. They dumped the girl's body in a bush near the railway track and the two went to Zadgram in West Bengal. When they returned to their village, people asked about the girl, but her parents did not answer. Neighbors suspected the couple and reported the incident to police. When the police conducted a thorough investigation, the couple told of all the horrible things that had happened. Neighbors told police that the parents were always beating the girl. Police are investigating further.