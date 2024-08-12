Paris Olympics 2024 Concludes: PM Narendra Modi Praises Indian Contingent's Efforts; India Finishes 71st

With the Paris Olympics coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 11, hailed the efforts of the Indian contingent and wished the sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours. Every Indian is proud of the athletes who did their best, he said.

"As the Paris Olympics conclude, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent through the games," Modi said in a post on X.

As the Paris #Olympics conclude, I appreciate the efforts of the entire Indian contingent through the games. All the athletes have given their best and every Indian is proud of them. Wishing our sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 11, 2024

"All the athletes have given their best and every Indian is proud of them. Wishing our sporting heroes the best for their upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 concludes with grand closing ceremony featuring H.E.R, Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish.

India finished at the 71st spot in the overall medal tally by winning six medals including one silver and five bronze at Olympics 2024, which is significantly lower than their 48th overall finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In Tokyo, India had won a total of 7 medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals. On the Last day off the mega sports even, Netherlands’ Sifan Hassan won gold in the women’s marathon in a sprint finish to claim her third medal.

The US total medal tally count is stunning as they won 126 medals, including forty gold. China at the second position won 40 gold medals, total medal tally with 91. Japan came third with 45 medals, including 20 gold.