Parliament Monsoon Session: Amit Shah To Move Motion for Election to Committee on Official Language

As the Parliament convenes for the ongoing Budget Session on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move a motion for the election to the Committee on Official Language in the Rajya Sabha. In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, will present the Second Report of the Business Advisory Committee.

The revised list of business for Lok Sabah includes the introduction of a new bill, “The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024”, by Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, followed by discussions and voting on the Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Education for 2024-25. Minister Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya will make statements regarding the implementation of recommendations on PMGKAY and Coarse Grains Production and Distribution.

Additionally, various ministers, including Rao Inderjit Singh and Dr Jitendra Singh, will lay papers on the Table. Meanwhile, the discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 and the Budget of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir 2024-25 will continue in Parliament.

In Rajya Sabha, Harsh Malhotra will make a statement regarding the status of the implementation of recommendations contained in the 342nd Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture.L Murugan will move a motion to suspend Rule 272 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States.

Meanwhile, the Congress will raise “caste census and women reservation” issues in the Lok Sabha. Congress whip Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in the house on the issue. Congress MP Hibi Eiden has given an adjournment motion notice in LS for discussion on a financial package for the landslide-hit district of Wayanad.

On Tuesday, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed discussions among MPs regarding recent tragedies, including landslides in Wayanad, a train derailment in Jharkhand, and a coaching centre tragedy in Delhi. The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy climbed to 143 on Wednesday, with several injured and trapped, according to the State Health Department.