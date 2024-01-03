Parliament Security Breach Case: Delhi HC Dismisses Accused Neelam Azad's Plea Against Police Remand

In a recent development, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by Neelam Azad, one of the accused in the December 13 Parliament security breach case. She sought release from police remand, but a bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait deemed the petition 'not maintainable.' Justice Manoj Jain, part of the bench, emphasised, "The petitioner has already moved a bail application before the trial court. The present petition is not maintainable and is dismissed accordingly."

Azad's lawyer argued that the police custody violated constitutional provisions, as she was not allowed to consult a legal practitioner of her choice during court proceedings. In her petition seeking a writ of habeas corpus, Azad urged the court to direct her appearance before the Court and issue an order to "set her at liberty." Azad claimed that not permitting her to consult a lawyer of her choice amounted to a violation of her fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, rendering the remand order unlawful. On December 21, the trial court extended the police custody of four accused, including Azad, until January 5, 2024. The extension came after the Delhi Police sought further investigation into the conspiracy related to the Parliament security breach case.

The incident, which occurred on December 13, 2023, involved two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, who jumped into the Parliament chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters, causing panic before being apprehended by security personnel. Simultaneously, two others named Amol Shinde and Azad sprayed canisters filled with yellow gas and shouted slogans in the Lok Sabha premises. The Delhi Police also arrested Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat in connection with the case.