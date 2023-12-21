Parliament Security Breach: Delhi Court Extends Police Custody of 4 Accused Till Jan 5

A Delhi court has granted an extension of police custody for four individuals involved in the Parliament security breach case. The accused, namely Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, and Neelam Azad, appeared before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur at Patiala House Courts.

The extension, until January 5, was approved based on a plea submitted by the Delhi Police. The court's decision followed the conclusion of the initial seven-day custody granted after the arrest of the individuals on December 13. The Delhi Police Special Cell had requested a 15-day extension, emphasizing that crucial investigations were ongoing.

During the hearing, the Special Cell counsel highlighted that the accused had been taken to various locations in the past seven days. The defense argued that, given the extent of the travels, a shorter custody period of three to four days would be sufficient. However, the court sided with the prosecution, considering the need for a thorough investigation.

Issues related to social media account analysis and the recovery of evidence were raised during the proceedings. The defense sought a copy of the FIR and permission for Neelam Azad to meet her family, but these requests were contested by the Special Cell, emphasizing the necessity of the extended custody.

The investigating team revealed the need for issuing fresh SIM cards due to the destruction of the mobile phones used by the accused. Consequently, the court ordered a 15-day extension of police custody, emphasizing the importance of continued investigation until January 5.