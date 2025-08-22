Parliament Security Breach: Man Scales Wall Using Tree to Enter Complex, Caught By Security

A man was detained on Friday, August 22, for breaching Parliament security. According to the news agency IANS, the intruder entered the Parliament complex from the Rail Bhavan side after scaling a wall with the support of a tree near it. He reached the Garuda gate before security personnel caught him.

#BREAKING: A man scaled a wall using a tree around 6:30 am and entered the Parliament complex from the Rail Bhavan side, reaching up to the Garuda gate. Security personnel caught him and are questioning him: Sources pic.twitter.com/NxEx8GJlLS — IANS (@ians_india) August 22, 2025

The incident occurred at around 6.30 am. He is being interrogated by officials. The incident comes a day after the monsoon session of the Parliament concluded with drama by the opposition, which hampered House business. The Lok Sabha saw 21 sittings with 37 hours and 7 minutes of effective business from July 21, 2025.

Last year, a security breach took place when a man in his early 20s scaled the Parliament wall and jumped inside the Annexe building premises.