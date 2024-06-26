Parliament Session 2024: Lok Sabha Speaker Elections Today; NDA’s Om Birla vs INDIA’s K Suresh in Fray

An election for the Lok Sabha Speaker's post is set to take place this Wednesday for the first time in decades. This follows the inability of the BJP-led NDA government and the Congress-led opposition to find common ground. Historically, such elections have been rare, occurring only three times before this — in 1952, 1967, and 1976.

Historically, the election of the Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker has relied on consensus between the ruling party and the Opposition. However, the upcoming contest will see BJP's Om Birla, a three-time MP from Kota in Rajasthan, pitted against Congress' Kodikunnil Suresh, an eight-term parliamentarian from Kerala's Mavelikara. Notably, Suresh holds the distinction of being the longest-serving parliamentarian in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Both the ruling BJP and the main opposition Congress Party have issued three-line whips to their members, mandating their presence in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday from 11 am until the end of the proceedings. The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

The development came after the NDA refused to accept the Opposition INDIA bloc’s demand that the Deputy Speaker’s position be left for the Opposition in exchange for its support to the NDA nominee.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha commenced on June 24 and is scheduled to conclude on July 3, primarily for the oath or affirmation of newly elected Members. Concurrently, the 264th Session of the Rajya Sabha will begin on June 27 and also conclude on July 3. This session marks the first post-general election gathering of the Lok Sabha, where the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats, while the INDIA bloc won 234 seats.



