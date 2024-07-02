Parliament Session 2024: PM Modi to Address Lok Sabha Today Following Rahul Gandhi's Critique on NEET and Agniveer

A day after Rahul Gandhi's impactful maiden speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, June 2. Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

Before his speech in Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting at 9:30 a.m. This will mark his first address to the ruling bloc's MPs since securing his third term in office.

The development is significant as the BJP, for the first time since 2014, has lost its majority in the Lok Sabha in the recent elections and now depends on its allies to maintain the government. The BJP secured 240 seats, while its allies won 53, allowing the NDA to comfortably surpass the halfway mark in the 543-member House.

The Motion of Thanks debate, initially scheduled for Friday, was delayed and disrupted due to opposition MPs protesting against irregularities in the NEET examination, demanding a discussion on the issue.