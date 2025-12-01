Parliament Winter Session 2025: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary Defends Bringing Rescued Puppy Into Parliament

A controversy broke out after Congress MP Renuka Chowdhary brought a dog into the Parliament House complex on Monday, December 1, during the ongoing winter session of Parliament, leading to criticism and questions from the media. She responded by asking whether there was any law that prohibited dogs from entering Parliament.

The incident took place when a puppy was seen in her car inside the complex. It was sitting on the lap of her assistant in the front seat. When asked about it, Chowdhary became visibly upset.

"Is there any law? I was on my way. A scooter collided with a car. This little puppy was wandering on the road. I thought it would get hit. So I picked it up, put it in the car, came to Parliament, and sent it back. The car left, and so did the dog," Renuka told the media.

She explained that she had found the puppy on the road while travelling. According to her, a scooter rider had collided with a car, and the puppy was wandering near the vehicles. Worried it might get run over, she picked it up, put it in the car, and brought it along. She said she later sent the puppy back.

"So what's the point of this discussion? The real ones who bite are sitting in Parliament. They run the government. We take care of a mute animal, and this has become a big issue and a topic of discussion. Does the government have nothing else to do? I sent the dog home and told them to keep it at home... We don't talk about those who sit in Parliament and bite us every day," she said.

Chowdhary questioned why helping an animal had become a matter of debate. She said the government should focus on more important issues. She added that she often looks after stray dogs and even joked that she could offer 10 to 20 of them if anyone wanted.