Job Aspirants in Bengaluru Protest, Demand Recruitment Drive to Fill Vacant Government Posts

Several job aspirants staged a protest in Bengaluru on Monday, urging the Karnataka government to begin recruitment and fill vacant posts in various state departments. The demonstration was organised by Janasamanyara Vedike and Udyogakankshigala Horata Samiti, who stated that unemployment levels among educated youth have been rising as government vacancies remain unannounced and unfilled. Students participating in the protest expressed frustration over repeated delays in recruitment schedules, and many said they had been waiting for examinations and notifications for years without any progress from authorities.

The protestors had initially planned a march from Srinagar Circle to the District Commissioner’s office as a symbolic act to draw attention to their concerns. However, police intervened before the march could proceed. Many students were detained while trying to move forward as part of the demonstration. Despite the intervention, job aspirants continued raising slogans, demanding immediate action from the state government. Students from multiple parts of the city reached Srinagar to join the agitation, and the gathering quickly grew in size as the protest continued.

The protesters stated that their primary demand is for the government to announce a clear recruitment policy during the upcoming winter session of the state legislature. They argued that thousands of government posts are lying vacant and that filling them would not only support unemployed youth but also improve public services. They further said that without a structured timeline, eligible candidates continue to face uncertainty, which affects both preparation and career planning.

Along with recruitment, the demonstrators urged the government to roll out student-friendly measures to support job seekers. They stated that delays in examinations, lack of clarity in notifications, and irregular recruitment cycles have resulted in stress and financial strain for many. The students said that the government must prioritise transparency and ensure recruitment is carried out in a timely and fair manner.

Police officials said permission for the protest was denied in advance due to concerns over traffic disruption and potential law and order issues. However, despite the denial, the organisers moved forward with the demonstration as planned. The protest continued for several hours, with students reiterating that they would keep raising their voice until the government responds.