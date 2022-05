Parliamentary Committee visits Gir National Park, Rajya Sabha MP left amused by culture of 'Maldharis'

Member of Parliament Santosh Kumar on Monday was left amused by the culture of Maldharis tribesmen during his visit to Gir National Park as part of a study tour by a Parliamentary Standing Committee.

Sharing his learning from the trip, MP said that the co-existence of humans and animals is possible if we respect the laws of nature.

"When you respect the Laws of Nature you can live with wild animals too. That's what we felt when we had an interaction with these happy herd native tribals namely Maldharis (A traditional pastoral people found in and around Gir National Park). These Nomads and their culture amused us," Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar tweeted.

Sharing a video of local children's singing, MP said "No need to know the language when it comes to music. Look at the happy faces while these Maldharis sing their folk song in their language. Isn't it refreshing?"

The MP is on a visit to Gir National Park as part of a study tour of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

( With inputs from ANI )

