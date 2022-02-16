Parliamentary panel for home affairs to discuss Ministry of DoNER's demand for grants today

Published: February 16, 2022

The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs will be meeting today at 11 am to discuss Demands for Grants (2022-2023) of the Ministry of the Department of Northeast Region, said sources.

In the meeting, a presentation of Secretary, Ministry of DoNER on Demands for Grants (2022-2023) of Ministry of DoNER will be followed by discussions thereon.

