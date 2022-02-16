Parliamentary panel for home affairs to discuss Ministry of DoNER's demand for grants today
By ANI | Published: February 16, 2022 10:52 AM2022-02-16T10:52:09+5:302022-02-16T11:00:08+5:30
The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Home Affairs will be meeting today at 11 am to discuss Demands for Grants (2022-2023) of the Ministry of the Department of Northeast Region, said sources.
In the meeting, a presentation of Secretary, Ministry of DoNER on Demands for Grants (2022-2023) of Ministry of DoNER will be followed by discussions thereon.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor