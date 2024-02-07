Parliament’s Budget Session Extended to February 10, Announces Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

The ongoing Budget session of the Indian Parliament has been extended by a day, pushing its conclusion to February 10th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced Wednesday.

This decision comes as crucial agenda items like the Finance Bill, budget discussion, and demand for grants remain pending, alongside the government's planned presentation of a white paper comparing the state of the Indian economy before and after 2014.

Considering pending agenda items such as the Finance Bill, budget discussions, demand for grants, and the tabling of the white paper, sources suggested the necessity of extending the session by a day.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the white paper, highlighting the nation's economic conditions upon the Congress-led UPA's departure from power, as frequently asserted by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the subsequent improvements brought about by the current administration.

The white paper will be presented in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. While Parliament typically does not convene on weekends, there have been instances in the past when sessions have convened on Saturdays.