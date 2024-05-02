Partha Chatterjee's influence can be felt in 'inaction' of Bengal CS: Calcutta HC

Kolkata, May 2 The Calcutta High Court on Thursday observed that the continuing influence of former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee even from behind bars is reflected in the actions of state Chief Secretary B.P. Gopalika.

As a matter relating to the state government's pending approval to the CBI for initiating the trial process against the state government officials accused in the school job cases came up for hearing before the division bench of Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Gaurang Kanth, Justice Bagchi expressed his displeasure on repeated delays by the Chief Secretary in granting permission.

"The Calcutta High Court is having a pressing time in making the Chief Secretary abide by the court order. He has been given three chances to present his views on the matter. He had been given four months' time. But he failed reputedly. Is this simple bureaucratic lethargy? Or is there some other reason behind it? Partha Chatterjee is no longer a minister. But his influence can be felt even from behind the bars that the Chief Secretary is so hesitant to give clearance to the approval," he observed.

Justice Bagchi got agitated with the state government seeking seven more weeks to give its response in the matter.

“For what seven more weeks are required? Is it not a delaying process of the trial system? Our orders are not being implemented... The same thing is happening repeatedly and deliberately. The Chief Secretary is forcing us to adopt strong steps," he said, adding that the matter will be heard again on Friday, where the final decision will be taken.

