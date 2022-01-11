Partly cloudy sky likely in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 11 Delhi is likely to have a partly cloudy sky towards Tuesday evening or night, the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast said.

While the maximum temperature will settle at 19 degrees Celsius, the minimum is pegged at 7 degrees.

While the Safdarjung Observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 6.5, a notch above the normal, on Tuesday morning, both both Palam and Lodhi Garden registered a dip of 7 and 7.3 degrees, respectively.

Palam also reported a 100-metre visibility due to fog.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 100 per cent.

As per the forecast, this entire week the national capital is likely to witness dense fog and a maximum and minimum temperature of 20 and 8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood under the 'good' category of 93, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR).

The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants at 10 a.m. stood in the 'satisfactory' category of 34 and 62, respectively.

"The air quality is likely to remain in the 'poor' category on January 12 and 'poor' to lower end of the 'very poor' category on January 13," said the weather bulletin,

