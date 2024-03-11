Party drugs making lab unearthed in Delhi, one African national nabbed

New Delhi, March 11 Delhi Police have busted a party drug, methamphetamine, making lab, which was being run by an African national in a house in Delhi area, an official said on Monday.

He said that sophisticated equipment and 78.6 kgs of raw material for making drugs were recovered from his possession.

The officials said that they have also arrested the accused identified as Chigemezu John Udechukwu (29), a resident of Nigeria.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that the illegal drugs manufacturing unit was unearthed after an African national was nabbed with 129 grams of ‘fine quality’ methamphetamine drug and 17.133 kgs of raw material for making drugs from the Vikaspuri area.

During his interrogation, he disclosed his identity as Chigemezu John Udechukwu.

“He also disclosed that he along with his associates is running a methamphetamine drug-making lab at Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi. He also disclosed that he along with his associates’ motive was to make quick easy money for a luxurious lifestyle,” said the DCP.

He said that an illegal drug-making lab was also busted and 61.5 Kg raw material, sophisticated equipment like heating, mantle machine, borosilicate glass reagent bottle, flasks, high-quality face masks, and gloves were recovered from his possession from the lab at Sant Nagar.

“As per his disclosure, it also came to fore that his two Nigerian associates were dead in the blast in the lab. Further, investigations is going on and efforts are being made to arrest syndicate members,” the DCP added.

--IANS

ssh/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor