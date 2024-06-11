Pashupati Paras congratulates Chirag Paswan for becoming Union Minister

Patna, June 11 RLJP chief and former Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Monday congratulated his nephew Chirag Paswan for becoming a Cabinet Minister in the third Narendra Modi government.

"Hearty congratulations and infinite best wishes to Chirag Paswan for taking oath as Union Minister in the Narendra Modi government," he said, indicating a bid for rapprochement with his nephew following their bitter estrangement in 2021.

Paras had split the LJP in 2021, taking away five of its MPs to form a new party called the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) and also became a minister in the second PM Narendra Modi government.

The bitterness in the relationship between uncle and nephew had also increased since then.

However, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, the seat-sharing deal in the NDA involved Chirag Paswan and Paras was sidelined.

Following this, Paras resigned as Union Minister and adopted a rebellious attitude. However, after some time, his attitude softened and he announced support for PM Modi and the NDA. However, there had been no improvement in the relationship between him and Chirag Paswan until now.

It remains to be seen what Chirag Paswan's reaction to his uncle's actions will be.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor