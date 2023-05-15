Passenger arrested in Amritsar for molesting air hostess
By IANS | Published: May 15, 2023 03:57 PM 2023-05-15T15:57:04+5:30 2023-05-15T16:10:44+5:30
Chandigarh, May 15 A passenger was arrested at the Amritsar airport for allegedly molesting an air hostess on board a flight from Dubai in an inebriated state, police said on Monday.
Rajinder Singh, who belongs to Kotli village in Jalandhar, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested her, the police said.
The assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint and the accused was arrested on landing at the Shri Guru Ramdas ji International Airport.
He was booked under several Sections of the Indian Penal Code.
