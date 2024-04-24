Patanjali Misleading Advertisements Case: Ramdev, Balkrishna Issue Fresh Apology After Supreme Court Rap

Yoga guru Ramdev and Balkrishna, co-founders of Patanjali Ayurved Limited, released a fresh public apology in newspapers on Wednesday, April 24. This action followed a Supreme Court hearing the previous day, during which the court questioned them regarding the adequacy of an earlier apology issued by the company in relation to misleading advertisements, as part of a contempt case.

The ad published this morning covers one-fourth of a newspaper page and is titled "Unconditional Public Apology". "In wake of ongoing matter before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India (Writ Petition C. No. 645/2022), we in our individual capacity as well as on behalf of the Company, unconditionally apologise for the non-compliance or disobedience of directions/ orders of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India," it read.

We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologize for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole- hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by directions and instructions of the Hon'ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Hon’ble Court of law/relevant authorities, it adds.

Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday apprised the Supreme Court that it has issued public apologies for publishing misleading advertisements. Senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, representing Patanjali, submitted before a bench presided over by Justice Hima Kohli that the company has published apologies across 67 daily newspapers.

At this, the Bench, also comprising Justice Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, questioned Patanjali’s counsel if the printed apologies are of the same size as the advertisements. Rohtagi explained that publishing at such a size would cost tens of lakhs.

Asking Patanjali to place on record the printed apologies by April 30, the next date of listing, the apex court directed to add the Union Ministries of Consumer Affairs and Information and Broadcasting and drug licensing authority of all the states as parties to the matter.

