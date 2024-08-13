Patanjali Misleading Advertisements Case: Supreme Court Closes Contempt Proceedings Against Ramdev

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court closed the contempt proceedings against yoga guru Ramdev, his aide Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurved Limited. This decision came after the Court accepted their apology related to the case involving misleading advertisements.

Advocate Gautam Talukdar, representing Ramdev, Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., stated, "The court has closed the contempt proceedings based on the undertakings given by Ramdev, Balkrishna, and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd."

On May 14, the apex court had reserved its order on the contempt notice. The apex court is currently reviewing a petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which accuses a smear campaign against the Covid vaccination drive and modern systems of medicine.

In its November 21, 2023, order, the Supreme Court noted that the counsel for Patanjali Ayurved had assured the court that "there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially related to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it. Furthermore, no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or targeting any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form."