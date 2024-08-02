Patients Save Rs 28,000 Crore from Medicines Purchased at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, Says JP Nadda

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda in the Lok Sabha on Friday revealed that the Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana has enabled people to save over Rs 28,000 crore through the provision of affordable medicines and medical devices.

He added that Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country offer 1,965 drugs and 235 medical devices, with discounts ranging from 52% to 80%. Nadda noted during the Question Hour that the reduction in prices at Jan Aushadhi Kendras has allowed patients to save Rs 28,000 crore to date.

In addition, the health minister said, patients could save Rs 24,273 crore after buying medicines and medical devices under the Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) scheme.

The Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, aims to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices through exclusive outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The scheme's vision is to reduce the healthcare costs for every citizen by providing these medicines at lower prices, with a particular focus on benefiting the poor and disadvantaged.

