Patna DM gives a month to coaching centres to adhere to safety norms

Patna, July 31 The Patna district administration has given coaching institutions a one-month time period to rectify safety guideline violations, officials said.

Chandrashekhar Singh, the Patna District Magistrate (DM), confirmed this decision, stating that failure to comply with safety parameters within the district would result in action against the institutions, including the potential cancellation of their registrations.

"We have called a meeting of coaching institutions in Patna on Wednesday, and several coaching operators were present. They have urged us to give them a month, which I have granted," Singh said while speaking to media persons here.

This move comes in response to the tragedy in New Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar.

The Patna district administration had decided to inspect all coaching institutions from Monday, with inspections currently underway since Tuesday.

The inspection team, led by an SDM rank officer, has discovered many deficiencies in safety aspects.

The investigation team in Patna is scrutinising several aspects of the coaching institutes, including registration status, safety arrangements, compliance with building bylaws, availability of fire exit facilities, emergency operation services, and others.

The District Magistrate highlighted several critical issues unravelled during the ongoing inspection of various coaching institutions.

"We have found overcrowded classrooms in majority of the coaching institutions. Additionally, many of them have only one entry and exit gate, lack cross-ventilation, and do not have safety equipment like fire extinguishers. Some institutions have two gates but use only one for entry and exit. We have asked them to make both gates operational. Those with only one gate have been instructed to create an additional gate," Singh said.

Several coaching institutes in Patna operate in densely populated and highly congested areas such as Makhania Kuan, Khajanchi Road, Annie Besant Road, Thakurbari Road, Bhikhana Pahadi, Musallahpur Haat and other places.

"We have suggested them to establish coaching facilities on the outskirts of the city with all necessary safety parameters," the DM added.

"In response, coaching operators have demanded that their business be recognised as an industry. Since this matter relates to the state government, the decision will be taken by the relevant authorities," Singh said.

