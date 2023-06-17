Patna educational institutes to remain closed till June 24 due to heat

Patna, June 17 Amid an ongoing heat wave across Bihar, Patna District Magistrate Chandra Shekher Singh has issued a directive all educational institutes in the state capital to remain closed until June 24.

Due to the strong heat wave, a number of people have died in Bihar this summer and the directive was taken has been taken as a precaution.

The district administration had already shut the educational institutions till June 18 and the fresh directive will come into effect from June 19.

