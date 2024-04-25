Patna Fire Update: Three Dies, Seven Injured in Blaze at Hotel in Kotwali
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 25, 2024 02:57 PM2024-04-25T14:57:38+5:302024-04-25T14:58:16+5:30
At least three were killed, and seven were seriously injured in the fire that broke out in a hotel ...
At least three were killed, and seven were seriously injured in the fire that broke out in a hotel near Golambar in Kotwali police station area in Patna, said Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra to news agency ANI.
