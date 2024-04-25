Patna Fire Update: Three Dies, Seven Injured in Blaze at Hotel in Kotwali

At least three were killed, and seven were seriously injured in the fire that broke out in a hotel near Golambar in Kotwali police station area in Patna, said Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra to news agency ANI.

