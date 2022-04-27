Patna HC tells Subrata Roy to personally appear before it on May 11

Patna, April 27 The Patna High Court on Wednesday, directed Sahara India chief Subrata Roy to physically appear before court on May 11.

Justice Sandeep Kumar, while hearing the cases related to investment in Sahara India, said that there were no further excuses for Subrata Roy, who should appear before the court on designated date otherwise the court will take strong decision against him.

The high court had asked lawyer for Sahara India, Umesh Prasad Singh to submit a full report about how Sahara India will return the money of investors of Bihar.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the lawyer had given some alternate methods to return the amount of investors but Justice Sandeep Kumar was not interested and told the lawyer that the court will not tolerate further excuses of Subrata Roy to appear personally and clarify how the money of investors would be returned.

At present, more than 2,000 cases pertaining to alleged fraud by Sahara India are before the high court, while the actual numbers of duped persons are in lakhs, and many of them have already died.

Recently, Madhya Pradesh Police reached Lucknow with a non-bailable warrant to arrest Subrata Roy but failed as he was not present there. At present, police and intelligence agencies do not know his exact location.

