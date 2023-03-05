Patna: Nalanda Medical College doctor missing; police find his car

Patna police on Sunday claimed they had recovered the car left by a Nalanda Medical College and Hospital doctor at a bridge who allegedly went missing on Wednesday night.

During their probe into this case, police said they found a CCTV camera at Mahatma Gandhi Setu bridge over the river Ganga in Patna that was from a construction company and found the footage.

"(According to the footage), around 7:38 am on Saturday, the doctor's car was spotted near the bridge. The car was later recovered by the police," Kamya Mishra, ASP Sadar Patna told ANI.

"The doctor left the car at Mahatma Gandhi Setu," the ASP said.

Unverified videos on social media show cops surrounding a car allegedly belonging to the missing doctor, who as per reports, is suspected to have been kidnapped as claimed by his family, reports said.

According to reports, the doctor, Sanjay Kumar, head of the pharmacology department at the institute, was on his way to inspect the college when he allegedly went missing on Wednesday night.

More details are awaited .

( With inputs from ANI )

