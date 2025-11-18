Patna: One Dead, One Critical After Raid Team Hit by Car in Dulhin Bazar

One officer was killed and another was seriously injured during the raid led by the district's mining inspector. According to Assistant SP Shivam Dhakad, the inspector, accompanied by two team members, was transporting confiscated items from an illegal mining operation when a car approached from behind and hit one of the team.

The officer was transported to the district hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, while another person remains critical. An FIR has been registered against the accused at the Dulhin Bazar police station and a detailed investigation.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: Assistant SP Shivam Dhakad says, "Last night, the mining inspector conducted a raid in the Dulhin Bazar police station area. He had a team of 2 more. They were bringing the confiscated goods when a car came from behind and hit one of the people accompanying… pic.twitter.com/MCycb93FU8 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2025

CPI(ML) MLA Sandeep Saurav targeted the ruling NDA government over the crime and alleged that the sand mafia planned the attack on the police party. He said such crimes occur with the support of the government.

Saurav accused the government’s mining department of corruption and announced plans to raise the matter in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, demanding stronger action against those responsible and immediate reforms to end criminal activities in the sand mining sector.