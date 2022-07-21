Patna SSP suggests transferring Phulwari Sharif case to Bihar ATS

Patna, July 21 Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manavjeet Singh Dhillon on Thursday suggested transferring the case related to the busting of a suspected terror module here in the Phulwari Sharif area to the Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Dhillon, in a letter to ADGP, law and order, Jitendra Singh Gangwar, recommended transferring the case to the Bihar ATS. The probe into the case is being led by the Patna Police, with the Bihar ATS, National Investigation Agency and the Intelligence Bureau providing support and assistance.

So far, the Patna Police have arrested 8 persons.

The raids on July 14 in the Phulwari Sharif area in Patna led to the seizure of documents about the radical group PFI's 'Mission 2047' for making India an Islamic state.

In the suspected terror module case, the security agencies had first arrested Athar Parvez, Mohammad Jalaluddin and Arman Malik. During questioning, they have revealed the names of Margoob and Shabbir.

Margoob was allegedly running a social networking group called 'Ghazwa-E-Hind', and was connected with the youth of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The investigators claimed that Athar Parvez was associated with banned organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), and his brother Manzar Alam was involved in the 2013 serial bomb blast in the Gandhi Maidan rally of then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi.

Mohammad Jalaluddin also has some connections with the SIMI.

During the raid, the joint team had recovered some objectionable documents which indicated that they were involved in brainwashing the Muslim youth. They were also working on Mission 2047 of the Popular Front of India to make India a Muslim country.

Patna Police got the remand of Margoob for 48 hours on Wednesday.

His questioning is currently underway and security personnel are expecting to trace some vital clues about his "foreign terror links".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor