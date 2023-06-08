Patna woman stabs husband's private parts 2 days after marriage

Patna June 8 Just two days after her marriage, a woman in Patna stabbed her husband on his private parts after she was angered that his parents wanted him to marry some other girl.

The incident occurred in a hotel located in the city's New Dak Bunglow Road.

The victim, Surya Bhushan Kumar, a CRPF jawan from Sitamarhi, and the accused Neha Kumari, had been in a relationship. When she came to know that his parents were arranging his marriage with another women, she coaxed him to come to Patna.

Under pressure, Kumar came to Patna on June 3 and they married in a court on June 5.

"The accused applied immense pressure on the victim to break the arrangement which was fixed by his family. They finally got married in a city court and stayed at the hotel,," said Sunil Kumar Rajwanshi, SHO of the Gandhi Maidan police station.

"But on Wednesday, the couple got into an argument over breaking the marriage, angering the woman. She said that either she would kill him and committed suicide. When the argument intensified, she pulled a knife and stabbed him on his private parts. Following the attack, the victim ran out of the room and informed the hotel staff about the incident. We have arrested the accused and further investigation is underway," he added.

