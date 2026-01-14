Patna youth stabbed to death over dispute over tea, cigarettes; 4 detained

Patna, Jan 14 A 20-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of people following a dispute over tea and cigarettes in Patna, triggering panic in the area, the police said.

The incident took place near Nectar Hospital in the Lohia Nagar locality under Kankarbagh police station limits.

The deceased has been identified as Gaurav Kumar, a BA Part-I student.

According to the victim’s family, the assailants first chased Gaurav on the road, pinned him down and repeatedly stabbed him.

Gaurav was originally a resident of Ramnagar Hridanbigaha village under Barahiya police station in Lakhisarai district. His father runs a gate-grill business in Patna and Gaurav had recently arrived in the city from his village.

Gaurav’s brother Saurav said the dispute began on Tuesday around 4 p.m. when Gaurav gave Rs 200 to a youth at MIG Park to buy tea and cigarettes.

When the money was not returned, an argument broke out. As tensions escalated, several youths allegedly surrounded Gaurav and assaulted him.

After the incident, Gaurav reportedly went to a shop in Lohia Nagar and informed his family.

Saurav claimed that on Tuesday evening around 7.30 p.m., 15 to 20 youths arrived at the shop and attacked Gaurav at the gate.

Family members who attempted to intervene were also assaulted, leaving several people injured, he said.

Gaurav sustained serious stab injuries and was rushed to Nectar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said.

On receiving information, Kankarbagh police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A forensic team also collected evidence from the crime scene.

Police said four accused have been detained and raids are underway to arrest the remaining suspects.

“All four detained individuals are juveniles, and the incident happened in a fit of rage. We detained the accused on Wednesday, and the remaining persons involved will be arrested soon,” said Abhinav, SDPO-1 of Sadar range, Patna.

An FIR has been registered at Kankarbagh police station.

