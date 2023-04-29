Paw Squad will help rescue ops on Goa beaches: Minister

Panaji, April 29 Stressing that the safety and security of tourists is top priority of the Goa government, the state's Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Saturday said that the 'Paw Squad' a team of trained dogs to aid lifesavers in rescue and safety operations and AI-based technology will be used in beaches to ensure safety of travellers.

He said that in coordination with Drishti Marine, Goa's state-appointed lifeguard organisation, the state government is cordoning off risk prone areas.

"Safety and security of tourists is our top priority and in coordination with Drishti Marine we're cordoning off risk prone areas, increasing security personnel on beaches, using rescue dogs and involving the latest AI based technology to ensure safety of our guests," Khaunte said.

According to the Minister, the closure of risk-prone stretches and the 'Swim With Lifesavers' initiatives will be implemented in the first phase, while the lifeguard agency is in the process of fine-tuning its AI apparatus and also readying the 'Paw Squad'.

"We have to adopt new technologies and innovations for safety. There was a tragic incident few days ago when some people tried to take selfies in a 'no-selfie zone'. Their unfortunate deaths reflect on the tourism and safety in the state. We spoke to Drishti Marine about it and they have developed these innovative products for beach safety," Khaunte said.

