Pawan Kalyan Death Threat: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Receives Threatening Call, Probe Launched

An unknown person made threatening calls warning to "kill" Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Monday. The individual also sent derogatory text messages targeting the deputy chief minister, according to an official press release.

ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ @PawanKalyan గారి పేషీకి బెదిరింపు కాల్స్



ఉప ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ పవన్ కల్యాణ్ గారి కార్యాలయ సిబ్బందికి ఆగంతకుడి నుంచి బెదిరింపు కాల్స్ వచ్చాయి. చంపేస్తామని హెచ్చరించిన ఆగంతకుడు. ఆ క్రమంలో అభ్యంతకర భాషతో హెచ్చరిస్తూ మెసేజులు పంపించాడు. పేషీ సిబ్బంది బెదిరింపు… — JanaSena Party (@JanaSenaParty) December 9, 2024

The press release stated that staff at Pawan Kalyan’s office received calls originating from Agantakudi. During these calls, the person issued a warning of an intention to kill the deputy chief minister. Additionally, the individual sent offensive text messages containing derogatory language.

The office staff immediately informed Pawan Kalyan about the threats. They also alerted senior police officers about the calls and messages. Law enforcement authorities have been notified, and an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the person responsible.