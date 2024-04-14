Pawan Kalyan unhurt in stone attack during poll rally

Amaravati, April 14 Jana Sena Party leader and Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan escaped unhurt when someone pelted a stone at him when he was campaigning for next month's Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district on Sunday.

The incident occurred at Tenali in the Guntur district when Pawan Kalyan was conducting the Varahi yatra in support of TDP-JSP-BJP candidates. The stone fell at a distance away from the JSP leader.

The incident sparked tension during the rally.

JSP workers caught hold of the person who threw the stone and handed him over to police.

The incident came a day after Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured when someone pelted a stone while he was campaigning in Vijayawada. The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief sustained an injury on his left eyebrow after being hit by a stone in the Ajith Singh Nagar area on Saturday.

Doctors immediately provided first aid to him.

The Chief Minister, who is on the "Memantha Siddham Yatra", was standing on a special campaign bus to greet people when the attack took place. Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, the Vijayawada West MLA, who was standing next to Jagan Mohan Reddy, also sustained an injury in his left eye.

Elections to the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13.

