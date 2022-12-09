Pawan Kalyan’s army-like' election vehicle sparks controversy

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan landed himself in a controversy on Thursday after he unveiled his election campaign vehicle in Hyderabad. The vehicle was named as 'Varahi'. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) president unveiled the vehicle on Wednesday and watched its trial run.

After the launch of the vehicle, several leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) raised objections, citing the colour of the vehicle, which is olive green and represents the armed forces.The vehicle was modified according to the requirements of the campaign and repainted in olive green colour.Raising objections, YSRCP leader Perni Nani asked Kalyan to come out of cinematic atmosphere and behave like a "genuine citizen". "I am requesting Pawan Kalyan to come out of cinema phobia. According to Motor Vehicle Act, none other that Army can use olive green. All the time you claim to be a law-abiding citizen, but are all these just for statement?" he said.