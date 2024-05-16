PDP's Srinagar candidate Waheed Para booked for violation of model poll code

Srinagar, May 16 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate from the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, Waheed ur Rehman Para was booked on Thursday for violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), officials said.

Officials said that an FIR was lodged against Para on May 8 under Section 188 (Disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the IPC in Pulwama police station on a complaint filed by the nodal officer, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the district.

The PDP candidate is accused of holding a road show in the areas of Beighpora, Padgampora, Larkipora, Wankanpora, Goripora, Dangerpora, Jangalnad, Batapora, Dhawatoo, Khandaypora, and Panzgam in Pulwama district on April 27 without any permission from the authorities concerned.

Based on the report of the SSP, Pulwama, the complainant (nodal officer) said the vehicle-bound rally of Para from the PDP office to the Circular road via Rajpora Chowk, Murran, and Peaks crossing was in violation of the MCC.

"The candidate violated the MCC despite requests from Pulwama police station SHO and the duty magistrate, thereby jeopardising his security and the security of other persons. The delayed response of the PDP district president over the violation was not satisfactory," the complainant said.

Para was also served a notice by the EC earlier this month objecting to his statement asking youngsters to consider the general election as a "referendum". He had defended his remark, saying that what he intended was that the present election is no less than a referendum only to point out the importance of the polls.

Srinagar Lok Sabha seat went to vote on May 13. There are 24 candidates in the fray although the main contest is believed to be between Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the NC, Para of the PDP and Mohd Ashraf Mir of J&K Apni Party.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor