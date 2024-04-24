PDP's Waheed Parra files nomination for Srinagar LS seat

Srinagar, April 24 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra on Wednesday filed his nomination for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Accompanied by hundreds of supporters Parra reached the office of the returning officer in Srinagar and filed his nomination papers.

Speaking to supporters on the occasion, Parra said that this time "the voter has not to vote for either the PDP, or the NC or the BJP or some other political party".

“You have to vote this time for yourselves, for your land, for your jobs, for your identity and your honour,” he told the supporters.

Parra is fighting this election against Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of the National Conference and Mohd Ashraf Mir of the J&K Apni Party as his main opponents.

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency goes to vote on May 13.

At present, the constituency is represented by NC president and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah.

