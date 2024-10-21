Peace under President's Rule: Chirag Paswan on J&K terror attack

Patna, Oct 21 Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday raised concerns about the gruesome terror attack in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed seven lives.

He questioned the timing of the incident and pointed out that the attack occurred shortly after the formation of a new government in the state.

He drew a contrast with J&K's period under the President's Rule, during which, according to Paswan, there were no such incidents.

Paswan stated, "This incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. The Central government is closely monitoring the developments, and the state government should take proactive measures to stop such incidents."

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha too has strongly condemned the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

In his statement, Sinha emphasised that the perpetrators of such acts will not go unpunished and that they will face serious consequences for their actions.

He called the incident a result of people having a "pro-Pakistan mindset" and assured that strict measures would be taken against those responsible.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and is prepared to take decisive action in response to the attack,” Sinha said.

A doctor and six workers were killed when terrorists opened fire at a construction site in the Gagangir area in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday evening. Among them, three labourers belonged to Bihar.

The terrorists had opened fire on a camp housing workers of a private company, who were working at a tunnel construction site.

The comments of NDA leaders reflect a sense of alarm over the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir following the coming to power of the new government.

Chirag Paswan and Vijay Kumar Sinha’s remarks highlight concerns about whether the new administration is adequately prepared to handle security challenges in the region, particularly after the relative calm during the President's Rule there.

This also suggests that the Central government may intensify its oversight of security operations in the area to prevent further incidents.

Their statement reflects the government's firm stance on national security and the commitment to ensuring that those who carry out such acts are held accountable.

