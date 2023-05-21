Peacock brutally tortured to death in MP's Katni, search on for accused

Bhopal, May 21 In a heart-rendering incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Katni mercilessly plucked out the feathers of a national bird peacock, leading to the bird's death while going on to record his cruel act and uploaded the video on social media.

In the viral video, reported to have been shot in a village in Katni, around 400 km from Bhopal on Sunday, the man could be seen plucking out the majestic bird's feathers as his friend watched while a song played in the background.

The video created an uproar on social media where some animal activists demanded immediate action against the person. Following this, the Forest Department swing into action and has lodged a complaint in the matter at local police station.

A local Forest Department officer, speaking to over phone, said the accused has been identified as Atul Kumar on the basis of his bike's number and location. However, when a team of local police reached to his residence, he wasn't found there.

The official also said that the video was uploaded on social media platform on Sunday.

