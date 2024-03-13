Pema Khandu To Contest From Mukto As BJP Releases List of 60 Candidates for Arunachal Pradesh Elections

The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh released a list of 60 candidates for the state elections on Wednesday, March 13. Chief Minister Pema Khandu will contest from his home constituency, Mukto. The BJP Central Election Committee has decided the following names for the ensuing General Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.

Check List Below:

BJP releases its list of candidates for the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh elections



CM Pema Khandu to contest from Mukto (ST) Assembly seat. pic.twitter.com/YvazdN7f1z — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2024

The BJP's Central Election Committee met today under the presidency of party National President JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all other committee members attended.

Assembly polls in the northeast state are held along with Lok Sabha elections. However, the election commission is yet to announce the specific dates. The BJP had won 41 seats in the 2019 assembly polls.

(Developing Story..)