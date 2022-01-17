Pench Collarwali Tigress: Pench super mom 'Collarwali' tigress dies

The tiger known as the queen of Pench, who gave birth to 29 tigers in India today, has died. The death of the famous tiger T-15 at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh has caused mourning among tiger lovers. The pride of the Pench Tiger Project was known as "Queen of Pench" or "Collarwali". Notably, the T-15 has given birth to 29 cubs to date, giving it a distinct identity among tiger lovers as "Supermom". The Pench Tiger Project was always crowded with tourists to see her and her cubs. But in old age, her movements had slowed down. She finally died on Saturday evening.

She died on Saturday evening near the Bhuradatta stream near Sitaghat while being taken care of by the Forest Department at the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh. She was cremated today.

She gave birth to three cubs for the first time in 2008 after being born in 2005 at the Pench Tiger Project. But the cubs died within a month. After that, the "Collarwali" gave birth to seven more cubs. She gave birth to four cubs in October 2008, followed by five cubs at the same time in 2010. She then gave birth to three cubs in 2012. Then in 2015, then in 2017, 2019, she became a mother ... So far she has given birth to 29 cubs, she has not only earned the title of Super Mom in her name. Therefore, "Collarwali" has made an invaluable contribution to the tiger conservation campaign in the country.