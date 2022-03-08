People against BJP in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh: NPP leader Jayantakumar Singh

Congress ally in Manipur National People's Party (NPP) leader L Jayantakumar Singh on Tuesday said that this time people are against the BJP and the incumbent chief minister N Biren Singh.

"This time people's voice is against the BJP and the present CM though it is the biggest party. As per my calculation, BJP will get around 20 seats. NPP will get around 15 seats as ours is a new party while Congress will get 15 seats", said NPP leader L Jayantakumar Singh on Manipur polls.

The exit polls in Manipur gave a clear edge to the ruling BJP in forming the next government with many of them predicting that it may fall short of the halfway mark.

According to India News-Jan Ki Baat's predictions, BJP would emerge as the single-largest party falling short of the halfway mark with 23-28 seats. Congress is predicted to win 10-14 seats, NPP 7-8 seats, NPF 5-8 seats, JDU 5-7 seats and independents 2-3 seats.

Assembly polls in Manipur were conducted in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor