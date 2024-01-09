People are intelligent and do not vote under pressure: Pilot on Cong’s Karanpur victory

Jaipur, Jan 9 Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot reached Dausa for the first time on Tuesday after becoming Congress General Secretary and incharge of Chhattisgarh.

Speaking to the media, Pilot said that the BJP violated the code of conduct to win the Karanpur seat and made their candidate a minister but, the public is intelligent and does not vote under pressure.

“After the formation of the BJP Government, elections were held on the Karanpur seat. The BJP violated the code of conduct and took unethical decisions, keeping all honour and dignity aside. The BJP candidate was administered the oath of office as minister, but the public is very intelligent. It will not give in to temptation and pressure,” Pilot said.

He said that when the Congress was campaigning in the area, it seemed that the people were with the grand old party.

“The landslide victory of Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Kunnar is a shock for the BJP. The public decided to warn the government. A clear message has been given to fulfill the promises made during the elections,” he added.

Pilot said, “The time it took to form the government clearly shows that the BJP is not living up to the expectations of the people. But the results of the Karanpur elections show that the people, youth and farmers are with the Congress.”

On the question of the Congress not appointing the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, he said that the party high command will take a decision very soon.

Pilot said that Rahul Gandhi is starting his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Manipur from January 14.

“This yatra will encourage us and people across the country will get an opportunity to join the Congress. Manipur is an area where violence has been going on for a long time, people are troubled but the Prime Minister and the Central Government are not paying attention to it,” he added.

He said, “The Congress party has given me a big responsibility and made me the National General Secretary and in-charge of Chhattisgarh. I will discharge that responsibility fully.”

Pilot said that the Indian bloc will contest the Lok Sabha elections together and soon the seats will also be distributed. There is panic in the BJP due to the unity of the alliance, he added.

During Pilot’s visit, a large number of workers including Dausa MLA Murari Lal Meena, former MLA GR Khatana, Sikandra Pradhan Sultan Bairwa, former Pradhan DC Bairwa, Prahlad Dhawan were present.

