People get relief as Jammu and Kashmir gets light rain, snowfall

Light rain and snow which commenced on January 3 brought huge relief for people of Srinagar, Pahalgam from dry weather.

It is the first snowfall of the winter season in Kashmir.

Pahalgam town in Anantnag district also received fresh snowfall.

"In the last few days, there was dry weather. Now, people will get relief, and a number of tourists will flock here. The weather is appealing. Snowy weather brings splendour to Kashmir," said Harpal Singh Bali, a local resident of Kashmir.

"Snowfall is very good. In the last weeks, there was a lot of dryness. After the snowfall, a lot of tourists will come. After the snowfall, the beauty of Kashmir will be enhanced even more," said Danish Nisaar, a resident.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rain across the Union Territory. Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh are likely to get snowfall between January 5 and January 8".

"Most widespread moderate rain/snow is expected in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh regions. Light rain/snow would commence at a few places of Kashmir from January 3 evening & increase in intensity & distribution," added IMD.

( With inputs from ANI )

